SAN BRUNO, Cali. — Popular websites like Youtube and the app Snapchat are not working for some users due to a google server issue.

YouTube confirmed the news on Twitter saying that they are working to fix the problem.

Users first noticed the issue on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear when the programs will be back up and running properly.

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from using the app 😥 Hang tight! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 2, 2019

If YouTube isn't loading for you or you're experiencing error messages, we're working to fix it! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 2, 2019