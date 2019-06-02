Woman jumps from window to escape alleged rapist; N.Y. police searching for suspect

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are on the hunt for a man accused of holding a woman captive and raping her over a six hour period.
According to WWNY, investigators said the crime took place inside Michael Hosang’s home on May 30.
The victim was able to escape by jumping from a window and running to get help.
Her current condition is unknown, but the TV reports Hasing had punched her multiple times, fracturing her face.
Hasing is 53-years-old, 5’10” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head.
