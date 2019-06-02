Woman jumps from window to escape alleged rapist; N.Y. police searching for suspect

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are on the hunt for a man accused of holding a woman captive and raping her over a six hour period.

According to WWNY, investigators said the crime took place inside Michael Hosang’s home on May 30.

The victim was able to escape by jumping from a window and running to get help.

Her current condition is unknown, but the TV reports Hasing had punched her multiple times, fracturing her face.

Hasing is 53-years-old, 5’10” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Rape in the vicinity of 224 street and 130 Ave. #Laurleton #Queens #NYPD105precinct on 05/30/19 between 6:00 AM & 12:00 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him ? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall #NYPDDetective pic.twitter.com/OdRiYmw5qm — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 2, 2019