Three people shot at social gathering in Pepper Pike

Posted 8:56 am, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, June 2, 2019

Editor’s Note: Pepper Pike police earlier stated four people were shot. This article has been updated to reflect new information from police.

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Police in Pepper Pike are investigating a shooting.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Pinetree Road.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired at the conclusion of a social gathering.

Three people were shot. One person was cut with broken glass.

Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

