Teen decides to host pizza party for homeless shelter instead of having graduation party

HOUSTON, Texas — A teen who recently graduated from high school in Texas is being recognized for her act of kindness.

According to KPRC, Leanne Carrasco decided to skip having a graduation party so she could host a pizza party for women and children at a homeless shelter in her community.

“I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care,” Carrasco told the TV outlet.

Carrasco and her family provided 90 pizzas to 200 residents along with 400 personal hygiene bags as gifts.

