‘Otto’ the otter dies after guests threw food into his enclosure in Tennessee, park officials say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — An otter at the Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium died this week after getting sick from food that guests threw into his enclosure.

According to the park’s Facebook page, ‘Otto’ could not tolerate the food and was taken to the vet this week where he passed away.

Otto was rescued back in 2017 after he and his sibling lost their parents in a flood. The park had hoped to release them back into the wild one day, but the pups had lost their fear of humans, so Otto became a permanent resident.

In another post, the park thanked the community for their support. They also issued a reminder for visitors.

“The best thing you can do for the park and for Otto’s memory is to calmly, kindly educate one another on the dangers of feeding wildlife. That goes for any wild animals — not just the ones at parks and zoos like ours,” they wrote.