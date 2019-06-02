Vintage baseball game held to celebrate 150th anniversary of professional baseball in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Some baseball players in the community are taking a step back into time.

On Sunday, two teams competed in an old fashioned style game at Lakewood Park.

The event was held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first professional game in Ohio, which took place just after the end of the Civil War.

The teams wore the traditional 1869 all white uniforms of the Cincinnati Red Stockings and the Cleveland Forest City's.

They weren't allowed to use gloves and hitters had to use a rudimentary wooden bat.