NFL player heads back home to Cincinnati to host camp, raise awareness about Sickle Cell Anemia

CINCINNATI, Ohio — An NFL star returned to his Cincinnati high school Saturday to give back to his community and to raise awareness of an illness his family has dealt with.

Spencer Ware, running back for the Indianapolis Colts, hosted the first annual All-Sports Camp alongside other professional athletes at Princeton High School, his alma mater. The camp was sponsored by Ware’s Sickle Cell aWAREness Foundation.

The program hopes to give kids a greater opportunity for success on and off the field, and to raise awareness and money for sickle cell research, an illness that some of Ware’s family members have fought.

“That’s what we want to here,” Ware said. “Bring awareness to it and let these kids know anything is possible.”

“It literally gives me the goose bumps, this has never been done in our city before,” said Amber Gray, a Lakota West High School graduate, professional basketball player and founder of the nonprofit Where2Next. “Coming back to where we came from and not working against each other, but working together for a couple of different causes, especially the youth, I think it’s amazing.”

Meet our founder, Indianapolis Colts Running Back @spenceware11! Visit https://t.co/lZ7TYmXEB3 to hear his story and why this foundation is important for the community. Don’t forget to register for #aWAREness weekend! #YESLAWD #SCAF pic.twitter.com/uvVa1d8p1k — SickleCell_aWAREnessFoundation (@SickleCellaWAR1) May 25, 2019