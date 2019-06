LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Louisville Leopards softball team is celebrating a major victory this weekend.

They beat Liberty Township Lakota East 14 to 10 earning their first ever Division 1 state championship.

The Leopards were trailing behind at first but were able to rally making a major comeback in the 10th inning.

Way to go, girls!

Louisville Leopards Softball 2019 DI State Champions!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ey5qkexhEJ — Leopard Nation 🌻 (@LouisvilleLeps) June 2, 2019

Congratulations to @LouisvilleLeps on winning its first #OHSAA Div. I softball state championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UgGgVb01OP — Ohio High School Athletic Association (@OHSAASports) June 2, 2019

Louisville defeats Liberty Township Lakota East 14-10 to win the #OHSAA Div. I softball state championship 🥎 pic.twitter.com/E5IJ2yQiCg — Ohio High School Athletic Association (@OHSAASports) June 2, 2019