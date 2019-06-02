Franklin Graham calls for day of prayer for President Trump

Evangelist Franklin Graham has called for June 2 to be a “special day of prayer” for President Donald Trump.

He says he was getting ready to preach in Manchester, New Hampshire when the Lord laid the idea on his heart.

“We need to pray for the president, we needed to do it soon,” Graham said in a Facebook video.

“He is the President of the United States and he needs our prayers.”

“We need to pray for President Trump as he carries out his duties leading this nation, that God will give him wisdom in every decision he makes and protect him from his enemies who would like to see him fall. I have reminded many that if the President succeeds, we all succeed—not just Americans, but freedom-loving people around the world,” Graham wrote in another post.

Graham is also the president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died in February 2018 at the age of 99.