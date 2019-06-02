Florida grandmother charged for giving fatal overdose of methadone to toddler, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida grandmother is behind bars after police arrested her for the death of her 15-month-old grandchild.

According to FOX 35, deputies say Brett Taylor Aitken put methadone from another person’s prescription into the child’s prescribed allergy medication bottle. Aitken reportedly forgot she had done that and then gave the medication to the victim, who died from an overdose.

Deputies were first called out to her home back in December of 2018 for a suspicious death.

The TV outlet says the autopsy ruled that the toddler died from “Methadone Toxicity.”

Deputies have since charged the 59-year-old with aggravated manslaughter. Her bond was set at $100,000.