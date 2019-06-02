Conneaut POW/MIA airman killed during WWII will be laid to rest this month

CONNEAUT, Ohio – Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. James R. Lord was 20 years old when he was killed during World War II.

He was a POW and listed as Missing in Action until September 25, 2018.

That’s when his remains were finally identified.

Now, he’s coming home.

Lord will be buried June 22 in Conneaut.

Lord was piloting a P-47D aircraft that crashed on August 10, 1944.

He was a member of the 66th Fighter Squadron, 57th Fighter Group, 12th Tactical Air Command, 12th Air Force.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced his remains were found during a dive off the island of Corsica.

The initial dive site was found in the 1980s, but Lord’s remains weren’t found until 2018.

He was identified by dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, according to DPAA.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war.

Currently there are 72,766 service members (approximately 26,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable) still unaccounted for from World War II, according to DPAA.

Lord’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with the others missing from WWII.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.