Cleveland police: Multiple hurt in car crash on city’s east side

Editor's Note: Cleveland police updated their information and said a passenger sustained nonsurvivable injuries. They had previously reported the person had died. This article has been updated to reflect that.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One person was critically hurt and several children were injured in a car accident on Cleveland’s east side Sunday night.

According to police, it happened near East 66th and Kinsman Road around 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed east on Kinsman went left of center to pass other vehicles.

The Jeep hit a Volkswagen Passet head-on that was traveling west.

The front passenger in the Passat sustained "nonsurvivable injuries." according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland police say three children, ages 9, 10 and 11 were taken to Metro hospital for injuries.

None of those involved have been identified.