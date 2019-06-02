Chilly start to June with gradual warm up expected; chance of rain later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunshine came out this afternoon allowing our temperatures to warm into the upper 60s.

Pleasant, but we’re running a little below average (75).

Patchy clouds will drift in tonight along with chilly air funneling in from the northwest.

Grab your jacket, it will be a chilly start to the workweek! Lows will dip in the 40s with some locations out east in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 by Monday.

Not feeling like June, that’s for sure! At least we’re dry with plenty of sunshine.

We definitely don’t need more. Here are some stats:

Our next shot of rain arrives on Wednesday with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will at least be a little more on the seasonable side.

Here is our 8-day forecast: