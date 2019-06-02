Celebrate cancer survivors Sunday

Sunday, June 2, marks the 32nd annual National Cancer Survivors Day.

It is a celebration of life, meant to connect people who are fighting cancer, have beaten cancer and all the loved ones who have supported them along the way.

Race for the Place will be held at Beachwood Place at 9 a.m. on the upper level parking deck between Nordstrom and Dillard’s at 26300 Cedar Road.

A National Cancer Survivors Day ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m.

“Almost 20 years ago, our first Race for the Place had 500 participants. Today we celebrate with more than 4,000 participants and it only continues to grow, thanks to the strong support of the community,” said Eileen Saffran, founder and chief executive officer of The Gathering Place in a press release. “Last year we raised over $400,000 to support individuals and families coping with cancer, with every dollar going to provide free programs to support them on their journey. This year The Gathering Place is celebrating 20 years of serving the community, so we hope this is the biggest and most successful race ever.”