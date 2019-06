GENEVA, Ohio – A body was recovered on Lake Erie near Geneva State Park Friday in the search for two missing boaters.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ashtabula County Coroner identified the body as 38-year old Cory Althar of Madison, Ohio.

Althar was reported missing on May 18, 2019, along with 19-year old James Dorsey Wells Jr.

The search for Wells Jr. is ongoing, according to ODNR.