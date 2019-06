Ben & Jerry’s is teasing fans on social media with a picture of a CBD ice cream pint.

It isn’t real yet. But Ben and Jerry’s says it is working on plans to make one, which includes lobbying for FDA approval of adding CBD to food and beverages.

CBD is short for cannabidiol.

It is a chemical compound from the cannabis plant.

Ben & Jerry’s says it wants to use sustainably-souced CBD from the company’s home state of Vermont.

