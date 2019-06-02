31-thousand pounds of chicken recalled by Perdue Farms

Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone material.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall this week.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS and the company received consumer complaints.

There have been no reports of injuries.

If you have questions, call the Perdue Consumer Care line at (866) 866-3703.

