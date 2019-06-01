Video of Texas security guard ‘dumping’ man out of wheelchair raising controversy

HOUSTON, Texas — A video of a Texas security guard allegedly pushing and dumping a man in a wheelchair has gotten a lot of attention.

Video obtained by KTRK shows the security guard pushing the man’s wheelchair. The man then falls out of the chair.

The man who shot the video, Junior Mosqueda, says the incident occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of a Houston-area shopping center.

The security guard reportedly escorted the man in the wheelchair off of the property twice. Mosqueda’s footage captured the second escort.

In the video the man is seen moving himself in the chair throughout the property. The security guard, identified by KTRK as Baron Murphy, is behind him. Murphy then grabs the chair, pushes it and the man falls out.

However, Murphy reportedly claims the video only shows part of the story.

Six weeks ago the man in the wheelchair was banned from the property for inappropriate behavior.

“The guy was doing something inappropriate in front of a woman and her daughter as they were going into the bar-be-que place, so we’ve asked them several times this last year to stay off the property. Don’t come back,” Murphy told the news outlet.

So, when Murphy saw the man on Friday he allegedly told him to leave multiple times and he refused. When the man didn’t comply, Murphy pushed his wheelchair.

Murphy explained that the man was resisting, causing the chair to topple. He claims he did not try to dump him.