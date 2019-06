Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A cool front will its way through, timing the thunderstorms to arrive after the sun sets on Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The SPC Outlook tagged Saturday night with a marginal severe thunderstorm risk. By Sunday afternoon, the sunshine will be back into the picture, but temperatures are expected to drop well into the 60s.

