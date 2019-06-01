× Sip into summer with a sweet $1 vodka raspberry lemonade at Applebee’s

GLENDALE, Calif. — Applebee’s is keeping your summer sweet with another dollar drink deal.

The chain launched $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades on June 1.

The fruity cocktail will be available for the entire month at participating Applebee’s nationwide.

“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”

The drink is served in a 10-ounce mug. It’s made with TROPICANA Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice.

“This drink will give you even more reasons to wish summer lasted all year long,” said Kirk.

Applebee’s reminds customers that you must be at least 21-years-old to consume alcohol and to please drink responsibly.

