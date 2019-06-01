Severe thunderstorm watch, warnings issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A slight risk of strong to severe storms exists mainly for our extreme western counties and is much more likely for southern MI and NE Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Geauga, northern Portage and northern Trumbull counties until 6:45 p.m. Up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northeast Ohio in effect until 10 p.m. It includes Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Seneca, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Summit counties.

A small stream flood advisory has also been issued for Ottawa, western Sandusky, and Wood counties until 7:45pm.

A front is approaching this evening and tonight leaving us with potential for strong storms with concerns with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Future radar loop below shows the rain/storms through midnight.

