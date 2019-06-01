Severe thunderstorm watch, warnings issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

Posted 5:13 pm, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07PM, June 1, 2019

CLEVELAND -- A slight risk of strong to severe storms exists mainly for our extreme western counties and is much more likely for southern MI and NE Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Geauga, northern Portage and northern Trumbull counties until 6:45 p.m. Up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail possible.

severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northeast Ohio in effect until 10 p.m.  It includes Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Seneca, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Summit counties.

small stream flood advisory has also been issued for Ottawa, western Sandusky, and Wood counties until 7:45pm.

A front is approaching  this evening and tonight leaving us with potential for strong storms with concerns with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Future radar loop below shows the rain/storms through midnight.

