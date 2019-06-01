Penitentiary Glen shares video of rehabilitated bobcat released back into the wild

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – It was likely a bittersweet moment, as workers said goodbye to a bobcat that had been in their care for a year.

The Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center rehabilitates nearly 2,000 injured or orphaned animals every year, according to their website.

The recorded video of their latest success story and showed their release of a male bobcat Friday.

The bobcat has all the survival skills necessary to succeed in the wild, according to the wildlife center.

He was released near where he was found.

The Animal Clinic of Chardon was apparently part of the bobcat’s care.

The clinic shared a picture of the bobcat undergoing an exam.

According to the clinic, he’s been microchipped as well.