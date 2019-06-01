× Ohio casino holds donation drive to help Dayton tornado victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio casino is holding a donation drive for those impacted by the tornado that struck Dayton earlier this week.

The Hollywood Casino Columbus announced Thursday that it will be holding the drive at their Georgesville Road location to support their team members and the community of Dayton in wake of the severe weather.

Dayton is home to the casino’s sister property, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

Hollywood Casino Columbus is encouraging guests and team members ti bring new or gently used disaster relief items into the casino.

Suggested donation items include:

New or gently used clothing

Towels

Blankets

Sundries in travel sizes like shampoo, toothpaste, and deodorant

Anyone who donates an approved item will receive $5 in Free SlotPlay as a thank you for their contribution.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older. Donations will be accepted through June 7 at the Players Services Desk.

