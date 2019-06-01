New law bans red light cameras in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s official! Red light cameras have been banned across the state of Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law Saturday evening after it passed through the House and Senate this legislative session.

I just signed the law that bans red light cameras in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/AyF28hxGwO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 1, 2019

The new law prohibits the use of “photographic traffic signal enforcement systems.”

Although the bill bans the cameras, some cities in the state may still have them for the next few years. This is because the bill allows cities that may be penalized by vendors for suddenly breaking a contract to honor said contract until it expires.