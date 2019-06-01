× I-TEAM: Another local murder tied to nationwide serial killer Samuel Little

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a man who’s confessed to killing women nationwide has now been tied to a homicide in Lake County from 1983. But before the killer can be brought to justice in this case, investigators need help with one last piece of this mystery.

The I-TEAM uncovered this case just hours after Samuel Little was indicted for two cold case murders in Cuyahoga County.

Investigators said Little, 78-years-old, has confessed to murdering 93 women across the United States. He has been incarcerated in California and Texas serving life sentences. Meanwhile, detectives nationwide have been interviewing Little, checking DNA, and reopening unsolved murders looking for connections. Investigators say half of Little’s claims have been confirmed.

The Lake County unsolved murder happened in Willoughby Hills. An unidentified woman was found dead March 18, 1983 along I-271.

As word spread about Samuel Little, Willoughby Hills Police Chief Christopher Collins wondered about the cold case in his town.

“When I saw the national news stories, I thought we should take a look at the old file,” Collins told the FOX 8 I-TEAM. “The city supported it and we thought it was important to go and talk to him.”

He sent detectives Ron Parmertor and Jamie Onion to Texas in December to interview Little. He said Little admitted to the crime and investigators agreed the case was similar to the others he was being charged with in Cuyahoga County.

Collins concluded his officers finally had their man.

But, Little hasn’t been indicted on this case yet.

Collins said the victim has still never been identified. He’s hoping you can add the final piece of this puzzle by helping police put a name to their victim.

“Anyone that may remember this case please give us a call,” Collins said.

Then, Friday, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors announced Little had been indicted for killing two other women in Cleveland. He now faces charges for the murder of Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and the murder of Rose Evans in 1991.

Little will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court on these new charges at some later date.

Willoughby Hills Police now say they are closer than ever to getting justice for one more unsolved murder of a local woman. In fact, Willoughby Hills Police said they are building a case while working with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

