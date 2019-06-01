× FOX 8 I-Team: Man involved in wrong-way crash that killed woman has been arrested

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Willoughby Hills police have arrested a man involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on May 12.

The crash occurred around 3:14 a.m. on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 westbound.

Donnell Ferguson II, age 24, Dove Ave, Cleveland, was charged Saturday with reckless homicide.

Police say he is the driver of the vehicle that was going the wrong way.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Chris Collins tells the Fox 8 I-Team that Ferguson was charged shortly after he was released from a rehabilitation center in Lorain County.

Police say due to his injuries, the jail was unable to house him.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond and is expected in court Wednesday.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Mazda SUV, was occupied by three women ages 56, 39 and 32 and two children, ages 9 and 11.

The front passenger, the 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family identified the woman as Skye Brown of Euclid.

Before the crash, western Lake County police departments received reports of a dark colored sedan traveling the wrong way near State Route 2 and I-90.

Officers from multiple departments were trying to locate the vehicle when the crash was reported.

