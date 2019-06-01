× Community raising funds for Colorado dad when wife passes away after giving birth to twins

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Community members are raising money to help support a new father of twins whose wife passed away just hours after giving birth.

Sara Sisneros passed away in Colorado Wednesday after giving birth to two healthy babies, according to the GoFundMe account.

Her death resulted from complications following her pregnancy.

Now, community members are asking for donations to help support the twins and their father, Dustin Sisneros.

As of Saturday the $12,000 goal had been surpassed significantly.

Here’s an excerpt from the GoFundMe account:

“As a now single parent of two, Dustin will need all the support he can get from friends and family to help him get ahead emotionally, as well as financially. We are praying for Dustin and his family during this difficult time and any support from you all will be greatly appreciated. Anything helps.”

Anyone who would like to support Dustin and his family during this difficult time can make a donation, here.