Cat can't find forever home because of chronic sneezing

Elliot the cat is a gorgeous 9-year-old tabby cat.

He’s sweet and “would spend all day in your lap, if he could,” according to Cats Protection.

Cats Protection is the U.K.’s largest feline welfare charity.

But Elliot has a bit of a sneezing problem.

It’s because of damage to the bones in his nose.

He has chronic rhinitis, and folks at Cats Protection think that’s why he can’t find a forever home.

“We’re looking for a patient owner who can give Elliott the loving home he desperately needs. “Cats with health conditions may seem like a daunting prospect at first, but in many cases they can be managed well with the right care. Cats like Elliott deserve a safe, warm home as much as any other cat, and we hope we can find a new owner for him soon,” Tania Marsh said in an interview with The Argus.

