Baskin-Robbins debuts ‘Stranger Things’ inspired treats ahead of show’s new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Mass. -- Baskin-Robbins teamed up with Netflix to launch some Stranger Things inspired treats ahead of the series' final season.

During June there will be two Stranger Things inspired Flavors of the Month at Baskin-Robbins locations across the nation.

The Eleven's Heaven flavor features waffle cone flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon.

The Upside Down Pralines flavor features chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon.

Additionally, fans get even more strange treats during the month such as:

Upside Down Sundae : a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month that’s built upside down with the toppings on the bottom

: a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month that’s built upside down with the toppings on the bottom Demogorgon Sundae : a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster

: a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat : a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza® crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candy Christmas lights

: a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza® crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candy Christmas lights USS Butterscotch Quarts : butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon, a sneak preview of what’s to come in July

: butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon, a sneak preview of what’s to come in July Elevenade Freeze : a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid™ Lemonade

: a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid™ Lemonade Exclusive Stranger Things Merchandise : including a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, 80’s-inspired magnets and sticker sets and Stranger Things t-shirts: all available at participating shops, while supplies last

: including a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, 80’s-inspired magnets and sticker sets and Stranger Things t-shirts: all available at participating shops, while supplies last Collectible Containers: take home fresh-packed ice cream in one of four limited edition containers featuring Stranger Things designs: Baskin-Robbins double-dares fans to collect them all

“We wanted to give fans a taste of the new season of Stranger Things and are thrilled to partner with Netflix to give customers across the country an experience straight out of Hawkins, Indiana,” Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins said in a press release. “Whether you love the show or just love some seriously delicious ice cream creations, we’ve got something for everyone.”

The third and final season of Stranger Things premieres July 4.

More on Baskin-Robbins, here.