‘Baker Mayfield Football ProCamp’ kicks off at Mayfield High School

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and other coaches are giving kids some memories to last.

Mayfield is hosting the "Baker Mayfield Football ProCamp" at Mayfield High School.

Kids are getting hands-on instruction, tips and fundamental football skills.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1 through 8.

The camp will be staffed by some of the greater Cleveland area's top high school and college coaches.

"At ProCamps, we pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an 'athlete appearance.' The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime at an affordable price," the company wrote on their website.

