American couple found dead in Dominican Republic resort hotel room

A Maryland couple visiting the Dominican Republic has been found dead at the resort where they were staying.

Family members of Cynthia Day, 49, and Nathaniel Holmes, 63, told NBC Washington that the engaged couple had been vacationing on the island this week.

Dominican Today reported there were no signs of violence.

According to the news site, the bodies were found at the Bahía Príncipe hotel at the resort Playa Nueva Romana.

The NBC station reported their bodies were found on the same day they were supposed to fly home.