7-year-old Texas boy raises $22K for President Trump’s border wall

AUSTIN, Texas — A seven-year-old Texas boy raised $22,000 by selling hot chocolate to help fund President Trump’s border wall.

According to KOAT, Benton Stevens’ goal is to raise $50,000 to help the president’s efforts.

His inspiration was reportedly the fact the he “saw that Trump really wanted to build a wall.”

A GoFundMe campaign started in December by the nonprofit group We Build The Wall, Inc. has since raised over $23 million.

With Benton’s contribution, he may be one of the campaign’s largest donors.

Meanwhile, construction continues on a privately-funded portion of the wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. This construction has caused significant controversy. We Build The Wall, Inc. was served with a cease and desist order from the local government.

The group, however, says they have all the necessary permits and approvals needed to be under compliance of local laws. They add that they will continue to add on to the border wall.

