Weather: Bright and sunny

The rain will come to a halt for a beautiful Friday. 75°F and sunny to kick-start summer for some schools. For your Saturday, showers are possible from late afternoon, lingering into early into Sunday morning along a second cool front which will drop temperatures to below normal for a few days early next week but with plenty of sunshine. Without much cloud cover, expect overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 40s.

Tid bit: Through May, we have received quite a bit of precipitation in much of the country. The Cleveland area is only slightly above average by 1-2 inches, while parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri are over 14 inches above the monthly average.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

According to Meteorologist Scott Sabol, there have been roughly 224 tornadoes in NE Ohio since 1950.

66% were EF0 and EF1

25% were EF2

5% were EF3

Only 7 tornadoes were classified as an EF4 and EF5 (2 in May 1985, 2 in April 1965, one in June 2010 and one in June 1953)