MEDINA, Ohio-- A Medina couple made a unique discovery Friday morning.

Tony and Sandy Cancelliere found a white peacock in the backyard of their home on Weymouth Road. Video shows the animal strutting across the back patio.

The family said they think it's a pet because it kept trying to get inside the house.

There is a peacock habitat at the Medina County Home, a care facility for adults. It's about 7 miles away on Wedgewood Road