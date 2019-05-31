× Troopers find $4K in psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana in Huron County

NEW LONDON, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $4,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Huron County.

Troopers pulled over a car on U.S. 250 for a plate light violation on May 20. The highway patrol said troopers noticed the smell of marijuana and the passenger voluntarily surrendered a small bag of pot.

When they searched the car, they discovered 62 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, according to the patrol.

The passenger, 20-year-old Jacob Bragg, of New London, was taken to the Huron County Jail. He’s charged with possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.