CLEVELAND-- A suspect is in custody after a standoff at a house in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland on Friday.

The SWAT team was called to Monroe Avenue near West 30th Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Police on the scene said a man and a woman were being held against their will by an armed suspect.

After the suspect was arrested, the male victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for unknown injuries. The female victim is OK.