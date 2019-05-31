Seven-year-old girl offering to do laundry for tornado victims in southwest Ohio

Posted 4:07 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, May 31, 2019

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — A seven-year-old girl is giving back after a tornado ravaged her community on Memorial Day.

According to WKEF/WRGT, Maples Dues of West Milton, decided to start a free laundry service to help anyone in need.

“I’m gonna be washing clothes for people who had their house torn down,” she said in an interview with the TV outlet.

Her mother Mallory explained that all they have to do is drop off their clothes and they’ll take care of the rest.

If needed, they’ll even deliver the clean laundry to the owner.

“I know sometimes it’s really hard to want to ask for help. We are here and willing to offer our hands and our hearts to give back to our community,” said Mallory.

