Proposed city ordinance may bring e-scooters back to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Popular hot spot West 25th Street in Ohio City was buzzing at the possibility that electric scooters could be coming back to Cleveland.

“It’s nice to have another mode of transportation. And if you want to go somewhere close, it’s nice to have a way to get there without using a car,” said Rita Yalamanchali.

City Council’s safety committee met Friday morning to discuss an ordinance that would let businesses rent both e-scooters and bikes in the city.

“I think it’s a safer option. If it’s at night and you have to get to a bus stop, you can take one quickly to a bus stop instead of walking everywhere,” said Kayla Manoucheri.

This comes after the city briefly allowed Bird Scooters last summer.

But as quick as they came, they were eliminated because the company didn’t have the proper permits to operate in the city.

If passed, the ordinance would require scooter and bike vendors to pay $1 a day for each device. It would also require riders to follow the same traffic rules as cars.

“Sometimes it is a pain in a butt to get around downtown so it would be nice to have something that is a lot more convenient,” said Morgan Nemcek.

The ordinance now moves to city council for discussion.

