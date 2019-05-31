× Preschoolers who watch TV are getting a lot less sleep, study says

Does your little one watch TV? A new study says preschool-aged children who watch television get a lot less sleep than those who don’t.

According to new research done by a neuroscientist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, TV use by young children — ages three to five — affects both the duration and quality of sleep.

The study also found that napping during the day increased for kids who watched the most TV, but it didn’t make up for sleep lost at night.

Also, it was also discovered that 36% of the children had TVs in their bedroom and a third of them fell asleep with the television on, reportedly watching “stimulating or violent adult programming.”

Here are some details of the findings:

Preschoolers who watch less than one hour of TV per day get 22 more minutes of sleep at night – or nearly 2.5 hours per week – than those who watch more than an hour of TV daily.

On average, young children without TVs in their bedrooms slept 30 minutes more at night than those with a TV in their bedroom.

Although kids with TVs in their bedroom slept on average 12 minutes longer during naps, they still slept 17 minutes less during a 24-hour period than kids without TVs in their bedroom.

The 470 children who were part of the study wore a watch-like device on their wrist. Their guardians also answered questionnaires.

