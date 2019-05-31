× Postal workers on high alert after multiple menacing incidents in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — U.S. Postal Carriers are on high alert and an investigation is underway after multiple “menacing” incidents occurred in Canton.

According to Canton police, while investigating a scary situation Friday they learned that several other carriers had similar incidents in recent days. They were reportedly being followed and threatened by an unknown male suspect.

On Friday, a female carrier was working near the 1100 block of Bedford Avenue SW when, “She felt threatened as the suspects drove past her while screaming at her to get in their vehicle.”

Lt. Dennis Garren said similar situations occurred Thursday on 13th Street NW, Brown Ave NW and 9th Street.

Postal Inspectors are also investigating and say at this time all employees are safe and mail is being delivered.

However, anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455. Witnesses can also report a tip on the Canton Police APP or by calling (330) 489-3117.