CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 77 will close tonight due to structural steel work.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Interstate 77 north and south between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 will close at 7 p.m. tonight and remain closed through 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be detoured via state Route 176, Interstate 490 and Interstate 480.

