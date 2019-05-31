ODOT offers alternate route since portion of Interstate 77 closing until Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Interstate 77, which travels in and out of Cleveland, is one of the busiest roadways in all of Northeast Ohio.

It will be shut down beginning at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

I-77 will close between I-480 and over I-490 in both directions.

ODOT said the closure is to widen 77 over 490 to three lanes, which will ease a traffic bottleneck once the construction is done.

"The reason for the closure is because crews will be erecting some structural steel on 77 over 490," said ODOT District 12 spokesperson Amanda McFarland.

There is an alternative route. While it could still some cause traffic back ups this weekend, especially since there are three graduations at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center, McFarland said motorists will be directed to a detour that includes the Jennings Freeway also known as OH-176.

"We're very fortunate here in Cleveland to have 176. We can use that as an alternate route when we have to close 77. For this weekend, motorists will be detoured using 480 to 176 to 490 North, or the opposite way if they're coming out of downtown Cleveland on 77," McFarland said.

The construction on I-77 is expected to wrap up in October, but until then get ready to see a lot of orange barrels.

"I understand orange barrels can create a lot of frustration for people. Although it's cliche, for us orange barrels mean progress. It means we're getting things done. It means we're making the region better," McFarland said.

