× NWS: Tornado that touched down near Dayton upgraded from EF3 to ‘violent’ EF4

CELINA, Ohio — The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that touched down outside Dayton this week from an EF3 to an EF4.

According to the NWS, the tornado moved across Montgomery County from west of Brookville through Trotwood to Dayton to Riverside. It was upgraded after further review of damage by survey teams.

The tornado had estimated maximum winds of 170 miles per hour.

It’s the first violent EF4+ tornado in Montgomery County’s history since 1950.

Celina mayor Jeffrey Hazel reported 1 person was killed in the storms that came through late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The victim was an elderly man in his 80s.

[5:16 PM] The EF3 Tornado from Brookville-Trotwood-Dayton-Riverside in Montgomery, County, OH from May 27, 2019 has been upgraded to an EF4. That is all the information we have at this time. https://t.co/yhhDzpMPvu — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 30, 2019

[532 PM] Surveys continued today – this time in Miami County OH. We confirmed a brief/weak EF0 tornado (70 mph winds) in Elizabeth Township with intermittent damage on a 1.1 mile path. The raises the total tornado count to eighteen (18) for the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 30, 2019

Here is a map of F/EF-4/5 tornado tracks centered around Dayton 1950-2018. The last EF-4 tornado in the ILN warning area was 3/2/2012 in Piner, KY. https://t.co/xXIjgPEQiv The last EF-4 tornado in Ohio was 6/5/2010 in Millbury. https://t.co/g5bBkckE0e

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Krk62qzMDY — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 30, 2019

More information here.