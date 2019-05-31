NWS: Tornado that touched down near Dayton upgraded from EF3 to ‘violent’ EF4
CELINA, Ohio — The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that touched down outside Dayton this week from an EF3 to an EF4.
According to the NWS, the tornado moved across Montgomery County from west of Brookville through Trotwood to Dayton to Riverside. It was upgraded after further review of damage by survey teams.
The tornado had estimated maximum winds of 170 miles per hour.
It’s the first violent EF4+ tornado in Montgomery County’s history since 1950.
Celina mayor Jeffrey Hazel reported 1 person was killed in the storms that came through late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The victim was an elderly man in his 80s.