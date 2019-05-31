Inflatable obstacle course installed at Mentor pool after city gets rid of diving boards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio-- No more diving boards at city pools in Mentor, but there are some cool new water features like an inflatable obstacle course.

The City of Mentor on Friday posted to its Facebook page, "The new inflatable obstacle course was installed at Civic Center Pool this morning. As you can see, our lifeguards had some fun demonstrating it for us!"

City of Mentor Director of Parks and Recreation Kenn Kaminski said city leaders made the decision to remove diving boards last fall after the city settled a lawsuit filed by someone who was injured on a diving board.

Water slides will remain open.

