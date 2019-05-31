High school, college seniors in Philippines required to plant 10 trees before graduating

When it comes to graduating, students need to do a lot of things including pass certain classes and tests.

But, high school and college seniors in the Philippines now have another requirement: they need to plant 10 trees, the Independent reports.

The bill called the Graduation Legacy for the Environment Act aims to help tackle climate change while helping younger generations become more environmentally conscious.

Proponents say the legislation could result in as many as 525 billion trees planted in a generation.

