Fox Recipe Box: Sichuan Noodle Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This noodle salad is packed with flavor and overflowing with fresh vegetables. Michael Tolosa is the Executive Chef with RED Downtown and he stopped by the Fox 8 studio to share a wonderful summer salad recipe with Kristi Capel. Click here to learn more about RED Downtown.

Sichuan Noodle Salad Servings: 4

1 pack mai fun noodles (rice stick noodles)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoons ground Sichuan peppercorn

½ teaspoons chili flakes

¼ cups rice wine vinegar

¼ cups lime juice

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

½ cup canola oil

2 tablespoons sambal

Method:

In a large pot, fill ¾ full with water and bring to a boil. Add mai fun noodles to the boiling water and cook noodles until soft (about 4 minutes). Strain and set aside.

In a small pot, combine canola oil, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and chili flakes. On low heat, bring the spices to a simmer until the spices start to bubble and the fragrance comes out. Take off the heat and add the garlic. Let the oil mixture cool to room temperature. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Whisk in the oil mixture.

Add the cooked noodles to the mixture. Mix well. Marinate overnight (not necessary, it can also be eaten right away but it won’t be as flavorful!)

Sautee your favorite veggies and add to the noodle salad. It can be served hot or cold.