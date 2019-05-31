CLEVELAND, Oh -- Bronx Country is a hard rockin' country band based out of Northeast Ohio. The band plays a wide variety of music and says it is 'kickin' the pop outta country'. You can learn more about Bronx Country and see their show schedule by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Bronx Country
