Fox 8 Jukebox: Bronx Country

Posted 9:26 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, May 31, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Bronx Country is a hard rockin' country band based out of Northeast Ohio. The band plays a wide variety of music and says it is 'kickin' the pop outta country'. You can learn more about Bronx Country and see their show schedule by clicking here.

