× Family Dollar to sell alcohol at 1,000 locations across the US

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree will be selling alcohol at select Family Dollar stores, according to the company.

Dollar Tree acquired the Family Dollar brand in 2015. Since then, Dollar Tree’s earnings have been down.

So, Thursday the chain announced that it will be adding alcohol to their inventory at 1,000 Family Dollar stores across the nation.

This move is part of a larger plan to increase customer visits to the stores.

During the first quarter of 2019, Dollar Tree added adult beverages to 45 Family Dollar stores and saw success.

The company has not yet announced which Family Dollar locations will be included in the upcoming inventory expansion. However, the company plans to finish the expansion during fiscal 2019.

Dollar Tree also plans to close under-performing Family Dollar stores this year. They anticipate closing as many as 390 stores. Some Family Dollar locations will also be re-branded as Dollar Tree stores.