Cool front brings chance of storms Saturday evening

Posted 10:26 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, May 31, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Clear skies will continue through the night. Without a moon in sight, the stars will be bright in the dark sky.

For Saturday, a cool front will start to make its way through, timing the thunderstorms to arrive after the sun sets on Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The SPC Outlook tagged Saturday night with a marginal severe thunderstorm risk. By Sunday afternoon, the sunshine will be back into the picture, but temperatures are expected to drop well into the 60s.

