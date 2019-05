Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Music on a Mission as one of Cleveland's Own.

The non-profit takes music on the road, to people with special needs of all ages.

The group also teaches dance and movement to adults with developmental disabilities and performs monthly for the dementia-unit of the VA.

